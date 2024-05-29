|
29.05.2024 23:00:00
CarMax Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2024 before the market opens on June 21, 2024, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.
Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 225-9448 (or (203) 518-9708 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3171396. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through September 25, 2024 or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing (800) 839-5204 (or (402) 220-2697 for international access).
June 25, 2024 – CarMax Annual Meeting of Shareholders
The CarMax 2024 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The meeting will be held virtually and there will be no in-person meeting location. A live webcast of the meeting will be available at investors.carmax.com and a webcast replay will be available following the event.
About CarMax
CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, CarMax sold approximately 770,000 used vehicles and 550,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2024, adding to its nearly $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has 245 store locations, nearly 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.
