|
16.04.2024 11:05:36
Carnival Corporation Begins Private Offering Of EUR 500 Mln In Sr. Notes
(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), a cruise company, said on Tuesday that it has commenced a private offering of new senior unsecured notes of 500 million euros, expected to mature in 2030, to refinance its 500 million euros 7.625 percent senior notes due 2026.
The company issued a conditional notice of redemption for the entire of 2026 Euro unsecured notes to be redeemed on or about April 26, 2024 at a redemption price equal to 101.906 percent of the principal amount of the 2026 Euro unsecured notes, and accrued and unpaid interest.
Carnival intends to fund the redemption using the net proceeds from the notes offering and cash on hand.
In addition, the company expects to begin the marketing of a repricing transaction with respect to its $2.3 billion first-priority senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028 and its $1.3 billion senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2027.
As part of the repricing transaction, Carnival expects to make partial prepayments of outstanding amounts under the 2028 secured term loan facility and the 2027 secured term loan facility in an amount of up to $800 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 shmehr Nachrichten
|
21.12.23
|Ausblick: Carnival mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 shmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheiten weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX steigen -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Der heimische Markt und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im frühen Mittwochshandel freundlich. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten derweil zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.