Carnival Delivered a Quarter of Records. But Here's Even Better News for Shareholders (and it Could Supercharge the Stock).

After the tumultuous seas of early pandemic days, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) has sailed into calm waters. The world's biggest cruise operator recently reported a quarter filled with records, beat analysts' earnings estimates, and raised full-year guidance for a third time.The recipe for such success? Carnival has put the focus on controlled spending, cost savings in key areas such fuel, and has made efforts to increase guests' onboard spending.All this has helped Carnival , which had to halt sailings during the first stages of the pandemic, cruise back along the path to financial health -- and growth. Investors have recognized the company's progress, prompting the stock to climb more than 29% over the past year.