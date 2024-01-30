|
30.01.2024 16:14:10
Carnival Expects Red Sea Re-Routes To Hit FY24 Earnings
(RTTNews) - Cruise company, Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL), Tuesday announced the impact of Red Sea rerouting on its full-year 2024 earnings and provided an update on its outstanding debts.
The company said that it expects the Red Sea rerouting to have an impact of $0.07 to $0.08 on adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2024, majorly during the second quarter.
Also, the company announced the elimination of its outstanding lien debt with the redemption of the outstanding $571 million, 9.875 percent second-priority senior secured notes due 2027.
Currently, Carnival's stock is moving up 0.90 percent, to $16.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carnival Corp & plc pairedmehr Nachrichten
|
29.01.24
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Carnival-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Carnival-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Carnival-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Carnival von vor 10 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Carnival-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Carnival von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)