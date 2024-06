Carnival Shares Jump on Raised Guidance. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Share prices of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) propelled higher this week after the cruise ship operator reported strong quarterly results and raised its full-year guidance. Despite the jump following its earnings report release on Tuesday, the stock is about where it was when it started the year.Let's look at the company's most recent results and whether it is too late to buy Carnival stock after its most recent upward move.For its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended in May, Carnival saw its revenue climb 18% year over year to $5.8 billion. Ticket revenue rose nearly 20% year over year to $3.8 billion, while onboard revenue rose 15% to $2 billion. Operating income rose to $560 million from $120 million a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed over 75% to $1.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) turned positive, coming in at $0.11.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel