Carnival Stock Cruises to Another Beat-and-Raise Performance

The coast is clear for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) investors who were holding out for fresh financials to kick off the new trading week. The world's largest cruise line operator delivered a solid report for its fiscal third-quarter results on Monday morning, topping expectations on both ends of the income statement.The strong performance isn't really a surprise. A record $8.3 billion in customer deposits at the end of May all but assured that it would be strong top-line results. A pair of analysts jacking up their price targets days before the report -- noting bullish operational catalysts including low fuel costs and strong passenger demand -- made it easy to predict an eighth consecutive beat on the bottom line.It was still a well-navigated report for the cruising bellwether's seasonally potent summertime report. Let's get up to the ship's bridge for a clearer view.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Carnival plc 14,38 -3,43% Carnival plc
Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh 14,90 -1,32% Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

