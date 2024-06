Carnival Stock Has 36% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

The past few days have been quite a smooth cruise for Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) stock. Powered by solid quarterly results, investors and pundits alike have become notably more bullish on the storied cruise line operator's potential. One of the latter group, in fact, thinks the shares have upside approaching 40%.Just after those results were published, Macquarie analyst Paul Golding added $1 to his Carnival price target for a new level of $25 per share while maintaining his recommendation of outperform (buy, in other words). At the stock's most recent closing price, that new target anticipates 36% upside. The cruise industry is hot these days; it seems that post-pandemic rush to get out of the home and travel is becoming a long-tail trend. Folks have the money and time to go wandering, and companies like Carnival offer a relatively easy, fun way to escape for a little while. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel