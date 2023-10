Carpenter Technology Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS):

Earnings: $43.9 million in Q1 vs. -$6.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.88 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.76 per share Revenue: $651.9 million in Q1 vs. $522.9 million in the same period last year.