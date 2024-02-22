Cars.com Inc. Profit Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cars.com Inc. (CARS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.35 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $10.26 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $179.61 million from $168.20 million last year.

Cars.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $8.35 Mln. vs. $10.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $179.61 Mln vs. $168.20 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $179 Mln-$181 Mln