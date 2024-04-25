Carson City Upgrades Intersection Infrastructure with Iteris’ AI-Powered Hybrid Sensors

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that Carson City, Nevada has chosen to upgrade the city’s intersection detection sensors to Iteris’ Vantage Apex hybrid sensors.

Vantage Apex is the industry’s first 1080p high-definition (HD) video and four-dimensional (4D) radar sensor with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. It delivers state-of-the-art detection, tracking and classification accuracy of vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, as well as HD video display for traffic management center monitoring.

Intersections across Carson City will be upgraded with the new sensors, which are connected vehicle-ready and able to provide critical infrastructure data through vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications to connected and automated vehicles (CAVs).

"We’re thrilled to be providing Carson City with the equipment it needs to create smarter intersections,” said Mark Nogaki, senior vice president of sales at Iteris. "With Vantage Apex, the city will now have the unmatched detection and analytical capability that is necessary to improve safety, mobility and sustainability throughout the area.”

The Vantage Apex AI-powered smart sensor is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "feels,” "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "outlooks,” "targets,” "plans," "seeks," "estimates,” "may," "could,” "should,” "will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our Vantage Apex product being chosen and its benefits and impacts. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our products and services in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, constraints, and issues; adverse impacts of performance timing; the potential impact of service and solution offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the potential impacts of influences and general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

