Carsten Franke appointed Chief Operations Officer

Rümlang, 23 May 2024 – The dormakaba Board of Directors has appointed Carsten Franke as Chief Operations Officer (COO) and member of the Executive Committee effective 1 August 2024. He possesses an extensive track record in driving companies towards operational excellence through optimizing manufacturing footprint and supply chain, as well as enhancing plant and procurement performance. Carsten Franke has been Chief Operations Officer for Electrolux Group, Stockholm, since 2020, where he drove best-in-class operational excellence throughout the company, optimizing the manufacturing footprint and performance while continuously improving efficiency and lowering the cost base. His track record also includes industry-leading achievements in Health & Safety and carbon emission reductions. Prior to his role as COO at Electrolux, Carsten Franke held various other leadership positions within the company, including as Chief Operations Officer for the Business Area EMEA and Vice President Supply Chain EMEA. Before his tenure at Electrolux, he was Program Director Industrial Engineering at Knorr-Bremse, Munich, where he significantly increased productivity by for example introducing lean manufacturing to locations worldwide and he was operations head for the Australian business. He started his career at the Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen, Regensburg, where he led the restructuring of the productions. Till Reuter, CEO dormakaba Group says: “With Carsten Franke joining my team, I welcome another leader with strong expertise in transforming companies. Optimizing and streamlining our manufacturing network and supply chain, along with enhancing our plant performance, are key objectives of our ongoing transformation program. With Carsten on board, I am confident that we will achieve our goals.” Carsten Franke will take over the position of Chief Operating Officer effective 1 August 2024. He follows Alex Housten, whose departure from the company was announced early December 2023.

