12.06.2024 15:01:30
Carvana Launches Same-Day Delivery Services In Newark Area, New Jersey
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Carvana Co. (CVNA) revealed its extension of same-day vehicle delivery services to specific residents in greater Newark, New Jersey. This expansion enables around 25 percent of the US population to access this service, following its initial launch in Arizona.
This new service accelerates vehicle delivery for local customers and grants them access to popular vehicles in New Jersey, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chevrolet Equinox, Jeep Compass, and the Tesla Model 3.
The company attributed this offering to the support of its logistics network, which includes Carvana inspection and reconditioning centers and ADESA Auction sites.
Carvana's online platform allows customers to browse a variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, select one that suits their needs, and in some cases, have it delivered within 24 hours. Initially launched in Arizona, same-day delivery is now expanding to more locations nationwide.
