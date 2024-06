Carvana Offers Same Day Delivery To Richmond Customers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carvana (CVNA) announced its expansion of same day vehicle delivery to select residents of the greater Richmond, Virginia area. Carvana initially launched same day delivery in Arizona. It is made possible with the support of Carvana's first party logistics network and its vast infrastructure.

Richmond area customers can now take delivery of a vehicle as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com. Also, select customers interested in selling their current vehicle to Carvana can also benefit from same day drop-off, the company said.