02.10.2024 23:08:19
Caesars Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2032
(RTTNews) - Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) announced the pricing of its offering of Senior Notes due 2032 at an interest rate of 6.000% per annum and an issue price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. The offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2024. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $1.10 billion from the previously announced $1.00 billion.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds of the offering of the Notes to tender, redeem, or repurchase a portion of the company's existing 8.125% Senior Notes due 2027, together with all accrued interest, fees and premiums thereon and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes and the 2027 Notes Redemption.
