Caesars To Offer $1 Bln Of Senior Notes, Stock Up Over 5%

(RTTNews) - Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), a gambling company, Wednesday announced the offering of $1 billion Senior Notes due 2032 in a private placement.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to tender, redeem or repurchase a portion of its existing 8.125 percent senior notes due 2027 and to pay related fees and expenses.

CZR was trading up by 5.25 percent at $42.93 on the Nasdaq.