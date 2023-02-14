Cascadia Acquisition Corp. Announces Postponement of Special Meeting Date

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CCAI) ("Cascadia”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that the special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting”) originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, is being postponed to Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Postponement”), to allow additional time for Cascadia to engage with its stockholders and consider redemption reversals.

As a result of the Postponement, the previously disclosed deadline of February 13, 2023 (two business days before the Special Meeting) for delivery of redemption requests from Cascadia’s stockholders to Cascadia’s transfer agent has been extended to February 17, 2023 (two business days before the postponed Special Meeting).

About Cascadia Acquisition Corp.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia is sponsored by an affiliate of Cascadia Capital, LLC, an investment banking financial advisor to entrepreneurs, boards of directors and business owners. Cascadia concentrates its initiatives on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors that are being fundamentally reshaped by the introduction of advanced technologies, commonly referred to as "Industry 4.0.”

