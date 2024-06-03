|
03.06.2024 18:45:33
Cascadia Minerals stock soars on fund manager financing
Cascadia Minerals’ (TSXV: CAM) shares soared on Monday after the junior miner announced a C$3.2 million private placement led by Michael Gentile, one of its largest shareholders, who plans to up his stake to 9.99%.Gentile is co-founder of Bastion Asset Management and currently serves as director for several companies in the junior resource sector. Cascadia’s other major shareholders include Hecla Mining Company and Barrick Gold.The financing will consist of 4.55 million units at C$0.42 each for C$1.9 million to fund general exploration, 2.15 million units at C$0.475 for C$1 million to fund British Columbia-based exploration, plus 725,000 common shares at C$0.42 for C$300,000.By 12:40 p.m. ET, the stock traded at C$0.46 for a 31.4% intraday gain and a new 52-week high. The copper-gold explorer has a C$20.75 million market capitalization. According to Cascadia’s CEO Graham Downs, this financing would allow the company to “significantly expand” the ongoing drill program at its flagship Catch property, where the first 2024 diamond drill hole intersected mineralization over 140 metres on a step-out from last year’s porphyry discovery.The 117 km2 property is located 56 km southeast of Carmacks in an underexplored part of central Yukon. Inaugural drilling in 2023 returned 116.6 metres of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold from a new greenfield copper-gold porphyry discovery.Downs added that the capital raise will also be used to test a “compelling copper-gold porphyry target” at its PIL property in the heart of BC’s Toodoggone region. The property covers 151.5 km2 of underexplored land located 25 km northwest of the past-producing Kemess mine.In addition to Catch and PIL, Cascadia also holds the Mack’s Copper, Milner, Idaho Creek and Sands of Time properties in Yukon, all of which have additional copper porphyry targets to explore.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cascadia Minerals Ltd Registered Shs
|0,41
|17,14%
|On
|41,24
|-3,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich leichter -- ATX & DAX schließen stärker - Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich in der neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Montag mehrheitlich stärker.