|
09.09.2024 14:46:07
Casella Waste Systems To Buy Royal Carting And Welsh Sanitation For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation and related real estate assets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
The proposed acquisition includes two solid waste collection operations and two transfer stations in New York's Middle and Lower Hudson Valley regions and western Connecticut, which will extend the Company's service territory into new adjacent markets.
The acquisition is expected to generate over $90 million in annualized revenues with a high concentration of commercial collection service and waste volumes that can be internalized into Casella's landfills over time.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Casella Waste Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Casella Waste Systems gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Ausblick: Casella Waste Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Casella Waste Systems präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Casella Waste Systems Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casella Waste Systems Inc.
|93,98
|-1,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX nur noch knapp im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Gewinne nahezu vollständig wieder abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.