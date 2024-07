Casino Group Confirms French Prosecutor Probe For Price Manipulation, Corruption

(RTTNews) - Casino Group has confirmed that Casino Guichard Perrachon is under preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office or PNF for suspected price manipulation and private corruption incidents dating back to 2018 and 2019.

Following the investigation, an initial phase of discussions with the PNF has commenced. As of now, Casino has not been summoned to appear before a criminal court, the French retail company said in a statement.

Casino Group intends to provide updates on the outcome of these proceedings.