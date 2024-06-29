|
29.06.2024 12:56:49
Cassava Sciences Adviser Hoau-Yan Wang Indicted On Fraud Charges
(RTTNews) - Cassava Sciences (SAVA) has sinked more than 30% after a federal grand jury in the District of Maryland returned an indictment yesterday charging CUNY School of Medicine Professor Hoau-Yan Wang of about $16 million.
SAVA closed Friday trading at $12.35, down 34.83%. In the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.90 or 7.28%.
The charges against Wang for falsifying data are regarding Cassava's Alzheimer's drug, simufilam, that Wang used to apply for NIH grants. Wang is charged with one count of major fraud against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, and one count of false statements.
Wang and his former public university medical school have had no involvement in the Company's Phase 3 clinical trials of simufilam, Cassava stated.
"From approximately May 2015 through approximately April 2023, Wang allegedly engaged in a scheme to fabricate and falsify scientific data in grant applications made to the NIH on behalf of himself and the biopharmaceutical company," Justice Department said.
The $16 million in grants was dispersed between 2017 and 2021, part of which funded Wang's laboratory work and salary, DoJ added.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cassava Sciencesmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cassava Sciencesmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cassava Sciences
|10,00
|-41,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.