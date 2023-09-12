Castle Biosciences Announces Receipt of New York Laboratory Permit for Pittsburgh Laboratory

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that the Company has received its Clinical Laboratory Permit from the New York State Department of Health for its laboratory in Pittsburgh.

"Castle is committed to serving patients through high-quality molecular tests that inform important care decisions in the management of conditions with high clinical need,” said Kristen Oelschlager, chief operating officer of Castle Biosciences. "Successful completion of the rigorous New York State licensure process for our Pittsburgh laboratory reflects this commitment and expands our ability to positively impact patient care.”

Castle operates clinical laboratories in Pittsburgh and Phoenix. With the recent successful inspection in Pittsburgh, both laboratories are now permitted to provide test services to patients and physicians in the state of New York; Castle’s Phoenix laboratory received its permit in early 2018. Both laboratories are also College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, reflecting Castle’s commitment to high-quality standards and operational excellence.

Earlier this year, Castle doubled the size of its Pittsburgh operations through a move to a new state-of the art laboratory in the city’s historic North Side. The 20,000 square-foot laboratory provides additional capacity that should allow Castle to continue to scale its operations and provide space for future growth. The new laboratory in Pittsburgh brings Castle’s total laboratory operations space to more than 52,000 square feet combined.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the potential of our additional capacity to allow us to continue to scale our operations and provide space for future growth. The words "can,” "should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our ability to maintain compliance with the CAP accreditation program’s requirements on an ongoing basis; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

