Castle Biosciences’ Chief Financial Officer Frank Stokes Recognized as a Top CFO of Houston for Second Consecutive Year

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that, for the second year in a row, its chief financial officer, Frank Stokes, has been selected as a Top 25 CFO of Houston by TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing). The annual award recognizes the top-performing CFOs by region, selected for their skills in leading complex financial departments and their ability to drive growth and profitability as influential financial leaders in their communities.

"I am proud of Frank for earning a second placement among Houston’s Top 25 CFOs,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer at Castle Biosciences. "In a city as dynamic and competitive as Houston, this recognition is a testament to Frank’s financial leadership in the growth and development of our company.”

Stokes has served as Castle’s chief financial officer since December 2017. Stokes holds a B.S. degree in business administration and J.D. and MBA degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The comprehensive list of the Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2024 can be viewed here.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410056539/en/