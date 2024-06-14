Castle Biosciences’ Founder, President and CEO Derek Maetzold Named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award Winner

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its founder, president and chief executive officer, Derek Maetzold, has been named by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award winner. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program that celebrates entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected as the recipient of this esteemed award among the many other game-changing entrepreneurs who are also striving to make a difference,” said Maetzold. "At Castle, success is not just about the bottom line. It is about making a meaningful impact in this world by keeping people first — the patients and clinicians we serve, our employees and our investors — and by relentlessly pursuing excellence and innovation in all that we do.”

Maetzold was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Maetzold founded Castle Biosciences in 2008 in an effort to improve care for patients with rare cancers. This foundational premise — that all patients deserve access to innovative tests that harness their unique biology to help clinicians make more informed choices for their care — continues to infuse the Company’s mission, vision, values and culture. Since its inception, the Company has grown from three initial employees to more than 690 nationwide, with revenue of approximately $220 million in 2023.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

As a Gulf South award winner, Maetzold is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2025.

The comprehensive list of Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Gulf South Award winners can be viewed here.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

