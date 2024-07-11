Castle Biosciences Honored with Top Workplaces Awards

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has earned multiple awards through the 2024 Top Workplaces program, including: a third consecutive Arizona Top Workplaces award from AZ Central, the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper; a second consecutive national Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award; and five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership and Purpose & Values.

"We are incredibly honored to have been named a Top Workplace in Arizona for the third year in a row in addition to being twice-recognized as a national Top Workplace in the Healthcare Industry among so many distinguished companies,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "Receiving multiple, consecutive Top Workplace designations holds immense significance, as they stem directly from feedback received from our Castle team members. These achievements exemplify our steadfast commitment to fostering an exceptional, people-first workplace culture that inspires our team members and fuels our shared passion for improving patient care.”

Now in its 17th year, the Top Workplaces program surveys and celebrates people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. Top Workplace designations are garnered solely through anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling "respected & supported,” "enabled to grow” and "empowered to execute,” among others. Additionally, it measures 15 culture drivers that are indicative of successful organizations, such as alignment, execution and connection.

Earlier this year, Castle earned a national Top Workplaces award (also for the third consecutive year) and also received five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards (multiple years running) for continued excellence in the following areas of its company culture:

Innovation (2022, 2023, 2024) , for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees reach their full potential and benefits performance.

for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees reach their full potential and benefits performance. Work-Life Flexibility (2023, 2024) , for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance. Compensation & Benefits (2022, 2023, 2024) , for providing packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

for providing packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry. Leadership (2022, 2023, 2024), for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction, listening to what matters most to employees and using that insight in decision making.

for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction, listening to what matters most to employees and using that insight in decision making. Purpose & Values (2022, 2023, 2024), for successfully communicating the company mission and integrating those aspirations into the culture.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage chief executive officer. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard; that's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711288149/en/