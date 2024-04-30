Castle Biosciences Kicks off Skin Cancer Awareness Month with a Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate the City of Friendswood’s Designation as a Sun Safe Leadership Model City by IMPACT Melanoma

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced its support of key skin cancer advocacy events and initiatives throughout May in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The first such event is a ribbon cutting to honor the City of Friendswood’s designation as a Sun Safe Leadership Model City — the first in Texas — by IMPACT Melanoma. The ribbon cutting will take place at Stevenson Park in Friendswood, Texas, on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

"Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with more annual diagnoses than all other cancers combined, but it is also one of the most preventable, by practicing sun safety and limiting exposure to UV rays,”1,2 said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "As a long-time Friendswood resident, both personally and professionally, and as a steadfast advocate and board member of IMPACT Melanoma, I cannot think of a better way to honor Skin Cancer Awareness Month than by partnering with this great organization to showcase our joint commitment to sun safety and skin cancer prevention.”

The City of Friendswood’s Sun Safe Leadership initiative encompasses multiple IMPACT programs being implemented throughout the community, including the installation of sunscreen dispensers for access to free sunscreen and portable shade tents in city parks, prevention education for families, and ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) protective clothing for outdoor workers, including Parks & Recreation and city employees.

"As a Partner in Prevention with IMPACT Melanoma, Castle Biosciences is helping to raise awareness of the importance of being sun safe year-round to help prevent future skin cancer diagnoses,” said Deb Girard, Executive Director at IMPACT Melanoma. "We are grateful for Castle’s continued support, equipping families and communities with the knowledge and resources to truly embrace sun safety practices.”

Friendswood Mayor and former NASA astronaut, Mike Foreman, will open the ribbon cutting with brief remarks followed by an award presentation for the city of Friendswood. "May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a time to educate people about the dangers of skin cancer, share information and help save lives. That is why the City of Friendswood is proud to partner with IMPACT Melanoma and Castle Biosciences to designate Friendswood as a Sun Safe Leadership Model City,” said Foreman. "We look forward to spreading awareness and information to our residents, families and friends, and protecting those we care about.”

Local melanoma survivor, Anne Ramsey, will also take part in the celebration to share her melanoma journey. "I am honored to join the City of Friendswood, IMPACT Melanoma and Castle Biosciences to help inaugurate the Sun Safe City program in Texas. I hope that by sharing my story, I can inspire others to prioritize skin cancer prevention and make regular skin checks part of their normal health regimens.”

Additional initiatives Castle is supporting during Skin Cancer Awareness Month:

The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Champions for Change Gala is The Skin Cancer Foundation’s signature fundraising event, being held on May 15 in New York City. Proceeds from this event, in which Castle is a sponsor for the third consecutive year, will support the Foundation’s lifesaving educational campaigns, community programs and research initiatives.

The Sun Bus

As a platinum sponsor, Castle is proud to support The Sun Bus for the fourth consecutive year. Kicking off May events, The Sun Bus will spend several days at NASCAR in Kansas City before heading west for five additional stops throughout Colorado. Launched by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation in 2019, The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic and classroom that provides free skin screenings, skin cancer awareness and sun safety education to residents across several southwestern states in the United States.

The Sun Bus launched its 2024 tour in February and plans to make more than 40 stops during its 10-state tour, including several days at NASCAR events in Kansas City and Phoenix, before wrapping up in November. See the 2024 Sun Bus itinerary here.

AIM at Melanoma

Castle is a proud industry sponsor for AIM at Melanoma, whose goal is to end melanoma in our lifetime while improving the lives of those it affects. Castle is a national sponsor of their 2024 Steps Against Melanoma Walks throughout May, including those in Alabama, Pennsylvania, California and Texas. Melanoma survivor Ramsey is the chair for the Houston walk, happening June 8. Visit the AIM at Melanoma website for additional information about upcoming walks.

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

Castle is also collaborating with the MRF on key educational and fundraising events taking place during the month of May and beyond, including, for the fourth consecutive year, the MRF Miles for Melanoma 5K run/walks. Castle is sponsoring the Boston and Washington, D.C., walks in May, as well as several others throughout the year. Visit the Miles for Melanoma website for information.

Additionally, Castle is participating in the MRF Patient Symposia Educational Series, including three patient and caregiver symposia in May. More information can be found here.

The Balancing Act® Airing on Lifetime TV®

Also in May, Castle is collaborating with The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime TV, to spread the word about the risks and impacts of skin cancer. In the segment, hosts Olga Villaverde and Montel Williams will interview Dr. David Cotter, M.D., Ph.D., dermatologist at Las Vegas Dermatology, to discuss skin cancer prevention, risk factors and emerging technologies, including Castle’s DecisionDx®-Melanoma and DecisionDx®-SCC tests that identify a patient’s risk of recurrence and metastasis. Julie Bain, skin cancer survivor and the senior director of science and education at The Skin Cancer Foundation, will also share her skin cancer journey. The segment will air twice: on May 6 and May 14, both at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time and Pacific time, and will be available on demand on the Balancing Act website after the first broadcast.

About IMPACT Melanoma

IMPACT Melanoma, a national non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is the nation’s leading non-profit dedicated to significantly reducing melanoma in the United States and saving lives. The focus is on prevention education programs that include customized and integrated programs for communities. In addition to skin cancer prevention education and programs, the organization is committed to supporting melanoma patients and their families and advocating for and influencing urban development policies to address shade equity in America. To learn more about IMPACT Melanoma, visit https://impactmelanoma.org/.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the Foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection regimen that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.

About The Sun Bus

The Sun Bus is a mobile classroom and clinic that offers a sun safety education experience that hyper-targets select audiences at varying times throughout the year. The program was launched by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation in 2019 in an effort to better address their mission of bringing free skin exams and public education to its Colorado residents. Since then, it has expanded its tour to reach 10 states, and through its combined 2021, 2022 and 2023 efforts, more than 5,456 Sun Bus visitors were screened for skin cancer by volunteer physicians. For more information and a calendar of tour locations, visit TheSunBus.org.

About AIM at Melanoma

Founded in 2004, AIM at Melanoma is a global foundation dedicated to finding more effective treatments and, ultimately, the cure for melanoma. By directing and funding paradigm-shifting research initiatives; educating patients, healthcare professionals and the public; and advocating for survivors and their families, AIM at Melanoma’s goal is to end this disease in our lifetime while improving the lives of those it affects. AIM's work is advancing the battle against melanoma by focusing on three critical areas: innovative and collaborative research; legislation, policy and advocacy; and education. For more information, visit AimAtMelanoma.org.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at Melanoma.org.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

The Skin Cancer Foundation; https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/skin-cancer-facts/; accessed 4/30/24 Prevent Cancer Foundation; https://www.preventcancer.org/preventable-cancer/skin-cancer/; accessed 4/30/24

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430859937/en/