Castle Biosciences Named a Houston Chronicle Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, has been named a Houston Chronicle Top Workplace for the second year in a row. More than 70,000 employees from 4,966 companies in the Houston metro area participated in the nomination process, but only 200 companies were named as 2022 Top Workplaces, including Castle.

"One of Castle’s foundational guideposts includes attracting and cultivating exceptional employees, and we believe that our incredibly talented team is what gives us our competitive edge,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "We are thrilled to once again have been named a Top Workplace in Houston and believe this award reflects our strong culture, people-first mindset and importantly, our dynamic and committed employees who are helping us meaningfully impact patient care.”

The Top Workplaces program starts with capturing employee feedback on what matters most about a company’s culture through an anonymous survey. The survey measures fifteen drivers of company culture that are critical to an organization’s success, as well as other insights related to a company’s leadership and employee engagement.

Earlier this year, Castle also received several Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, which nationally recognized the Company for excelling in the following areas of its workplace culture:

Innovation : for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

: for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance. Employee Appreciation : for believing in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation.

: for believing in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation. Compensation & Benefits : for providing packages their employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

: for providing packages their employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry. Employee Well-Being : for putting the health and wellness of employees at the center of their workplace culture.

: for putting the health and wellness of employees at the center of their workplace culture. Professional Development : for placing a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally.

: for placing a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally. Leadership : for leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company.

: for leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. Purpose & Values: for successfully communicating the company mission and integrating those aspirations into the culture.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

