Castle Biosciences Presents Case Study Showcasing the Diagnostic Performance of DiffDx®-Melanoma at the College of American Pathologists 2022 (CAP22) Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced a recent poster presentation showcasing the performance of its diagnostic gene expression profile (GEP) test, DiffDx®-Melanoma. Castle’s diagnostic GEP tests, DiffDx®-Melanoma and MyPath® Melanoma, are designed to aid in the diagnosis of ambiguous melanocytic lesions and have been shown to provide objective, clinically actionable results in more than 98% of lesions tested. In the case study presented during the College of American Pathologists 2022 (CAP22) Annual Meeting, DiffDx-Melanoma supported the need to perform a local excision on a difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesion after clinicopathological correlation was not achieved by dermoscopy, reflectance confocal microscopy and/or histopathological assessment alone.

"Dermatologists have several diagnostic tools at their disposal, including dermoscopy and reflectance confocal microscopy, to evaluate the malignant potential of suspicious pigmented lesions; however, there are times when histopathologic evaluations may not agree with the malignant potential of a lesion as assessed clinically,” said Rabinovitz. "Castle’s DiffDx-Melanoma test is a highly accurate ancillary test that can provide additional diagnostic information, as shown through the case study presented, that can help clinicians determine the appropriate next steps in a patient’s overall care.”

Details of the case study are available in a poster titled "Diagnostic Differentiation between Evolving Melanoma In Situ or Unusual Clark’s Nevus with the 35-Gene Expression Profile Test.” The poster can be viewed here.

About MyPath® Melanoma and DiffDx®-Melanoma

MyPath Melanoma and DiffDx-Melanoma are Castle’s two gene expression profile tests designed to provide an accurate, objective result to aid dermatopathologists and dermatologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions. Of the approximately two million suspicious pigmented lesions biopsied annually in the U.S., Castle estimates that approximately 300,000 of those cannot be confidently classified as either benign or malignant through traditional histopathology methods. For these cases, the treatment plan can also be uncertain. Obtaining accurate, objective ancillary testing can mean the difference between a path of overtreatment or the risk of undertreatment. Interpreted in the context of other clinical, laboratory and histopathologic information, MyPath Melanoma and DiffDx-Melanoma are designed to reduce uncertainty and provide confidence for dermatopathologists and help dermatologists deliver more informed patient management plans.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

