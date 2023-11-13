Castle Biosciences Ranked Among the Top Workplaces in Houston by the Houston Chronicle for the Third Consecutive Year

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has been named a Houston Chronicle Top Workplace for the third year in a row and awarded three new Culture Excellence awards, recognizing the Company in the areas of Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development.

"Our Castle team is the heart and soul of our organization and the foundation of our strong company culture,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer at Castle Biosciences. "I am incredibly grateful to our outstanding employees who continue to deliver on our commitment to improving patient care through innovative diagnostics.”

The Top Workplaces program starts with capturing employee feedback on what matters most about a company’s culture. Award winners are determined through an anonymous third-party survey, administered by Energage, that measures 15 drivers of company culture, as well as other insights related to company leadership and employee engagement.

The addition of these recent accolades brings the Company’s total 2023 Top Workplaces awards to 12, which include two regional awards for Houston and Arizona and ten national awards: Top Workplaces USA, Top Workplaces Industry (Healthcare, ranking third out of 84 firms) and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence in Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Purpose & Values, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development.

The complete list of 2023 Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces can be viewed here. Additional information regarding the Cultural Excellence Awards is available on the Top Workplaces website.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

