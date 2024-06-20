+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 13:00:00

Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that on June 14, 2024, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to 94 employees covering an aggregate of 158,197 shares of common stock as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Castle Biosciences. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the employee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs 21,07 -4,92% Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsentscheidungen im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich etwas leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen