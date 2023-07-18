Castle Biosciences to Host Second Annual Castle Cares Charity Walk

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, announced that it will host its second company-wide Castle Cares Charity Walk today, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, and virtually. Through the walk, Castle employees are raising funds for five patient advocacy organizations, The Skin Cancer Foundation, IMPACT Melanoma, Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), Mental Health America (MHA) and A Cure In Sight (ACIS), in support of the patient communities served by the Company’s innovative portfolio of tests.

"We believe in the power of collective action and the positive impact we can create by keeping people first, particularly the patient communities we serve,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "The Castle Cares Charity Walk serves as a testament to our employees’ dedication and the values we uphold as an organization. I am incredibly proud of our Castle team and the great work they are doing in support of these remarkable organizations.”

The 2022 inaugural Castle Cares Charity Walk raised more than $11,000 for partner organizations, a goal which the Company endeavors to exceed this year. Learn more about the organizations Castle is supporting through its walk at the following websites: The Skin Cancer Foundation, IMPACT Melanoma, Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), Mental Health America (MHA) and A Cure in Sight.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718249461/en/