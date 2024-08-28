|
Castle Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at Baird’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at 9:05 a.m. Eastern time.
A live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.
Castle will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the 8th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (BIG8) Conference on Sept. 12, 2024. Meetings may be requested exclusively through Lake Street Capital Markets.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.
Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.
