01.11.2022 12:00:00

Castle Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that the Company’s executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the following investor conferences later this month:

  • Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Nov. 9, 2022, at 12:50 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Nov. 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
  • Canaccord Genuity (CG) MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Nov. 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Live audio webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available on Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the broadcasts.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

