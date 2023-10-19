Castle Biosciences to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, Nov. 2

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, after the close of market on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/479909909, or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference call.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 833 470 1428 from the United States, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the access code 925738. International dial-in numbers are available here: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=56585; please use the same access code above to join the call.

There will be a brief Question and Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

