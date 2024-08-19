Catharina Eklof appointed as Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics

Oslo, Norway – 19 August 2024 – IDEX Biometrics has appointed Catharina Eklof as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective as of today.

Catharina Eklof has for the last three years served as Chief Commercial Officer for IDEX Biometrics, and has been instrumental in the transformation from a component provider to a full biometric solution company.

Catharina brings global experience in business transformation and has been driving profitable growth initiatives and led commercialization of new technology solutions across industry leading global companies as Mastercard and Securitas.

"I’m delighted to announce Catharina as the new CEO for IDEX Biometrics. With her leadership, and industry experience within payments and cybersecurity Catharina is the ideal person to lead IDEX into the future. As we focus efforts on the fast-growing markets in Asia and EMEA, I have great confidence that IDEX Biometrics will grow the biometric payments and access markets in the coming years,”, says Morten Opstad, chairman of the Board of IDEX Biometrics.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank Vince Graziani for his contributions to the company through challenging times. Vince will continue to support the company in an advisory role, Morten Opstad continues.”

”I am most pleased to assume the role of CEO of IDEX Biometrics with the goal to further advance our position as a leader in biometric authentication solutions. In an all-connected world, with growing security threats, IDEX will continue to evolve and execute on our strategy, securing proof of identity in a seamless and customer-centric way, says Catharina Eklof.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, please visit www.idexbiometrics.com

Trademark Statement

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

