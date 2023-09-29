|
29.09.2023 14:41:38
Cathay Group Orders 32 A320neo Family Aircraft From Airbus
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's Cathay Group announced Friday the purchase of an additional 32 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft as part of its continued investment in expanding and modernizing its fleet.
The agreement doubles the Cathay Group's total orders for the A320neo Family to 64, of which 13 have already been delivered.
The 32 additional aircraft will comprise both the A321neo and A320neo which will join the fleets of Cathay Pacific and HK Express. They will principally serve destinations in the Chinese Mainland and elsewhere in Asia.
The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and aerodynamics, which together deliver at least 20 percent lower fuel burn and CO2 emission savings.
With more than 9,700 orders from over 130 customers, the A320neo Family is the world's most popular single aisle aircraft.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.