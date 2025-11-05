Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
05.11.2025 03:43:00
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Both Own This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Time to Buy?
Draw a Venn diagram of stocks held by the family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and those held by Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, and few are going to be in the intersection. Yet, as is often the case, there's an exception worth noting. In this case, that "exception" is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Both of these famed investors continue to own the e-commerce and cloud computing giant's shares in their respective portfolios. Admittedly, neither investor has made a big, bet-the-ranch style investment in the stock. Still, the fact that both have bought it, and continue to hold it, is telling.While not for certain, perhaps "Queen Cathie" and the "Oracle of Omaha" see Amazon the way I do: as a dirt cheap AI contender. Amazon is clearly benefiting greatly from this growth trend, yet trades at a big discount to peers including Microsoft. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!