Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting in the Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks She Just Bought

Top investor Cathie Wood didn't let the global sell-off scare her away from the markets. As the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for their biggest declines in almost two years, the chief executive officer of Ark Invest loaded up on technology stocks -- some of the players that were the most heavily hit by this movement to sell.Wood is known for betting on future winners early on, even scooping up shares of these players when everyone else is avoiding them. She favors innovation and companies that have a vision -- and the expertise to reach their goals over the long term.Speaking of long term, that's another key part of Wood's strategy. She doesn't worry about declines in a particular stock today if the company's prospects are bright. That's because she plans on accompanying it through its growth story and benefiting over time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool