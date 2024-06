Cathie Wood Just Put a $2,600 Price Target on Tesla. With the Stock Down 54% From Its Highs, Is Now the Time to Buy?

Cathie Wood is not shy about making bold predictions especially when it comes to the top holding of her flagship Ark Innovation ETF.Wood has a history of setting lofty targets for her favorite stock, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has had a difficult time recently, down 54% from its high in 2021 and about 25% lower on the year. This poor performance, meanwhile, has come while the S&P 500 has been hitting new all-time highs. Clearly, Tesla has not been along for the ride.Let's look at Wood's latest Tesla prediction and whether there is a realistic chance of the stock hitting her target price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel