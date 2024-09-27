|
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Opportunity -- 1 Spectacular Stock You'll Regret Not Buying if She's Right
Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, which operates a family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on innovative technology stocks. Last year, Wood said software companies could be the next big opportunity in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. She predicts they will eventually generate $8 in revenue for every $1 they spend on AI data center chips from suppliers like Nvidia.And Wood has put her money where her mouth is. Since making that call, she has piled into AI software companies like xAI, Anthropic, and OpenAI through the private Ark Venture Fund. Plus, Ark's ETFs hold several AI software stocks, including Tesla, Palantir, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.If Wood is ultimately right about AI software companies, here's why Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) could be among the biggest winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
