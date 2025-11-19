Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.11.2025 11:05:00
Cathie Wood Says Software Is the Next Big AI Opportunity -- Here's 1 Super Stock You'll Regret Not Buying in 2026 If She's Right
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest holds PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) as one of its top positions in The 3D Printing ETF (NYSEMKT: PRNT), and for good reason. The industrial software company's solutions and growth catalysts embody the idea that artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly enhance the efficacy of software. The results of integrating AI into PTC's software are tangible, and the good news is that PTC's valuation is extremely attractive after its recent dip. PTC is a leader in enabling companies to digitally transform their product design, manufacturing, operations, service, and disposal processes. Its computer-aided design (CAD) software enables the design of a product; its product lifecycle management (PLM) software acts as a repository of all the data from that product's lifecycle; its application lifecycle management (ALM) service manages the software application lifecycle; and its service lifecycle management (SLM) offering manages the post-service lifecycle of the product.The primary selling point of these software solutions in the digital age is their ability to work together in a "digital loop," whereby a manufacturer can utilize the insights gleaned from digital analysis of raw data from one part of the loop to enhance the entire process. For example, SLM might suggest changing the design of a product using CAD, and PLM will enable the monitoring and control of the changes as a result of that design implementation. The digital loop is an ongoing and iterative process that is revolutionizing manufacturing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 593,00
|-0,12%
