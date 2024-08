Cato Q2 Net Income, Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Cato Corp. (CATO) reported Thursday that net income for the second quarter declined to $0.1 million or $0.01 per share from $1.1 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Sales for the quarter declined 8 percent to $166.9 million from $181.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Same store sales decreased 2 percent.