CDB Aviation Delivers One A330-300P2F to New Customer MNG Airlines

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing”), announced today the delivery of one Airbus A330-300 Passenger to Freighter ("P2F”) aircraft to a new customer in Türkiye, MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik A.S. ("MNG Airlines”).

The high-in-demand A330 P2F aircraft, which offers more cargo volume and lower cost-per-ton than other available freighter aircraft types with a similar range, will help advance MNG Airlines’ ambitious growth and fleet modernization targets.

"We are delighted to welcome MNG Airlines as our newest customer in the EMEA region, as we continue to grow our fleet of efficient medium-sized freighters that provide airline customers with the needed capacity to modernize their fleets and enhance cargo operations,” commented Jie Chen, CDB Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ali Sedat Özkazanç, Chief Executive Officer of MNG Airlines, stated: "As part of an ongoing transformation in the aviation industry, cargo transport is playing an increasingly critical role. We are further enhancing its capacity to adapt to the industry’s dynamic environment by adding new aircraft to our growing fleet. At the same time, while we are modernizing our fleet, we are expanding our regional and international network by improving our service quality with this new aircraft and the other already existing A330 P2Fs in our fleet. This delivery by CDB Aviation to MNG Airlines represents a strengthening of the cooperation between the two companies and an essential step for MNG Airlines' growth strategy. The delivery of the Airbus A330-300 P2F aircraft increases our cargo operations capacity and contributes to our sustainability goals by reducing our carbon footprint with lower fuel consumption and emission levels. Therefore, we believe this collaboration can set an example for other airlines in the industry.”

About MNG Airlines

For more than 25 years, MNG Airlines has proudly served as a global logistics provider and e-commerce enabler, catering to a vast network of over 15,000 corporate customers spanning 41 countries. With a robust operational capacity, the airline conducts over 3,500 flights annually to meet the diverse needs of its clients. www.mngairlines.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing”) a 39-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

