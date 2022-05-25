CDB Aviation Names Brian Dowling Chief Technical Officer

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing”), announced today the appointment of Brian Dowling as Chief Technical Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519006015/en/

Brian Dowling, CDB Aviation’s newly appointed Chief Technical Officer, is a highly regarded technical expert, who has handled a broad range of complex transactions, including aircraft transitions, as well as has led LOI and lease execution and has overseen relationships with global OEM and MRO organizations. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a long-standing career spanning over four decades in the aircraft leasing and Airline Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul ("MRO”) industries, Dowling is a highly regarded technical expert, who has handled a broad range of complex transactions, including aircraft transitions, as well as has led LOI and lease execution and has overseen relationships with global OEM and MRO organizations.

"Brian has led our technical team during this past year, exhibiting a profound understanding of our platform’s unique technical requirements,” commented Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer. "It’s no easy task in any environment to gauge and respond to business requirements in this area. The notable results he and his team have achieved under his leadership leave no question as to Brian’s capabilities. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Dowling joined the company in 2017 as Head of Transitions and Transactions. While overseeing technical support to the airline marketing and aircraft trading functions, he also led technical operations in regional offices in Ireland, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Prior to CDB Aviation, Dowling was Senior Vice President, Technical & Asset Management, at SMBC Aviation Capital. Previously, he was Hangar Line Manager & Senior Quality Assurance Manager with Lufthansa Technic Shannon, Aer Lingus, Dan Air, and Nigeria Airways. He started his career as Avionic Licensed Engineer at Gatwick and Dublin Airports.

Dowling is an FAA and EASA certified engineer. He earned his M.Sc. in Air Transportation Management from City University, London. He was a lecturer in CIT’s Aircraft Acquisition and Finance course and is currently teaching in the Master’s in Aviation program at Cranfield University.

"Leading our technical operations has offered me a superb challenge, especially in light of the aviation business’ cyclical nature and the pandemic’s astounding ramifications for the industry,” said Brian Dowling, CDB Aviation’s Chief Technical Officer. "I find the people aspect of my role most rewarding because my colleagues bring incredible ingenuity to every challenge. I look forward to furthering the efforts in support of leasing customers and, as importantly, the team here at CDB Aviation.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation’s business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may”, "will”, "seek”, "continue”, "aim”, "anticipate”, "target”, "projected”, "expect”, "estimate”, "intend”, "plan”, "goal”, "believe”, "achieve” or other terminology or words of similar or analogous meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing”), a 36-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519006015/en/