|
01.11.2023 12:22:54
CDW Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $315.5 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $297.8 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $369.4 million or $2.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $5.63 billion from $6.22 billion last year.
CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $315.5 Mln. vs. $297.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.32 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.60 -Revenue (Q3): $5.63 Bln vs. $6.22 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CDW Corp (New)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.23
|S&P 500-Titel CDW-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein CDW-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: CDW präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel CDW-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine CDW-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert CDW-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in CDW von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel CDW-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in CDW verdient (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier CDW-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in CDW eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert CDW-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in CDW eingefahren (finanzen.at)