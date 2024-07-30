30.07.2024 13:23:44

Ceco Environmental Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.5 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $3.7 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ceco Environmental Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.4 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $137.5 million from $129.2 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.5 Mln. vs. $3.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $137.5 Mln vs. $129.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $600mln - $620mln

