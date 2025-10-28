Ceco Environmental Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.499 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $2.086 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ceco Environmental Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.3 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 45.8% to $197.599 million from $135.513 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.499 Mln. vs. $2.086 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $197.599 Mln vs. $135.513 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Ceco Environmental has maintained its revenue outlook of $725 million to $775 million, up approximately 35 percent at the midpoint and its expected range for adjusted EBITDA between $90 million and $100 million, up approximately 50% at the midpoint.

In addition, Ceco Environmental said: “The company introduced its 2026 full year outlook with revenue between $850 million and $950 million, up approximately 20 percent at the midpoint of the range, and adjusted EBITDA between $110 million and $130 million, up approximately 30 percent at the midpoint of the range.”

CECO was down by 2.54% at $52 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.