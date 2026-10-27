Celltrion Q3 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS), a biopharmaceutical company, reported a decline in net income on Tuesday despite higher third-quarter 2026 sales than the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined to KRW 75 billion from KRW 331.4 billion in the prior year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 525.3 billion from KRW 301.4 billion in the same period a year ago.

Sales increased to KRW 1.5755 trillion from KRW 1.029 trillion in the previous year.

Celltrion is currently trading 0.74% lesser at KRW 188,600 on the Korean Stock Exchange.