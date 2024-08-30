Cembra decides not to call Additional Tier 1 bond

Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Bond

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 30 August 2024 – The Swiss bank Cembra will not exercise the option for an early redemption of the outstanding Additional Tier 1 bond (ISIN: CH0485252784) as of the first call date on 15 November 2024. In accordance with the terms of the bond as set out in the prospectus dated 11 July 2019, the interest for the next five-year period will be reset five working days before the start of the respective term, based on the then applicable five-year mid-market swap rate plus a margin of 2.5%. In future, the AT1 bond can be redeemed by the issuer at its own discretion on 15 November each year, subject to a 30-day notice period and the approval of the supervisory authority. Cembra decides on redemptions individually on an economic basis, considering market conditions, the regulatory value of the instrument and its own capital planning. Contact Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. Our product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products. Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 900 people from about 40 countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor’s and is included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index. Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

