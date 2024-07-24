|
Cembra reports growth in net revenues of 6% and net income of 4% in the first half year
Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 24 July 2024 – Cembra’s net income increased by 4% to CHF 78.3 million, or CHF 2.67 per share. Net revenues increased by 6% driven by higher net interest income and supported by higher commission and fee income. Operating expenses, including continued investments in strategic initiatives and ongoing restructuring costs, remained stable resulting in a decline of the cost/income ratio to 50.4%. As anticipated, the Group’s loss performance continued to return to normal levels with a loss rate at 1.0%. As a result, return on equity came in at 12.7%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 17.1%.
CEO Holger Laubenthal commented: “In the first half of the year, we delivered growth in all business areas and successfully implemented key measures to improve our net interest margin. This resulted in a healthy increase in net revenues and net income. At the same time, we delivered a key milestone of our transformation in rolling out our new banking platform to all our auto leasing partners. In addition, we renewed our savings products and streamlined our organisation. We expect to realise further benefits from the transformation in the remainder of the year and remain on track to deliver on our 2026 targets.”
Net revenues up 6% driven by asset growth and improved net interest margin
Net revenues increased by 6% to CHF 268.0 million in the first half of 2024 with net interest income contributing CHF 183.6 million (+8%) as growth and successful repricing measures led to an increase of interest income by 18% to CHF 236.6 million. Interest expense increased to CHF 52.9 million (H1 2023: CHF 30.3 million) following the continued rolling of the funding portfolio. This resulted in an improved net interest margin of 5.3% (H1 2023: 5.1%).
Commission and fee income amounted to CHF 84.4 million, up 2% year-on-year, mainly driven by an increase in the credit cards business (+5%). The share of net revenues generated from commission and fee income amounted to 31% (H1 2023: 33%).
Improved cost/income ratio
Continued solid loss performance
Further diversified funding portfolio
Strong capital base
Key milestones achieved in strategic transformation
Outlook
All documents (investor presentation, interim report and this media release) are available at www.cembra.ch/investors.
Please dial in before the start of the presentation and ask for “Cembra’s half-year 2024 results”.
About Cembra
Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 900 people from about 40 countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor’s and is included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index.
1952623 24-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
