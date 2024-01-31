|
31.01.2024 14:45:40
Cencora Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook Above View; Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR), a drug wholesale company, on Wednesday announced increased full-year guidance to reflect its expected strong business performance for the year, including the incremental contributions from commercial Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the first quarter.
Excluding items, for the full year, the company now expects earnings per share of $13.25 to $13.50 versus its previous outlook of $12.70 to $13 per share.
On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $12.91 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the full year, Cencora now projects a revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent, up from the previous range of 7 percent to 10 percent. Analysts, on average, expect the company to record revenue of $284.04 billion, for the year.
The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, to be paid on February 26, to stockholders of record as of February 9.
COR was trading up by 3.78 percent at $228.88 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AmerisourceBergen Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AmerisourceBergen Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|212,75
|5,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger schicken Börsen mit Plus in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.